Taney County Health Dept. will begin sampling streams for water quality

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department is sampling streams for water quality.

“Visitors and residents enjoy the county’s many natural “swimming holes.” states Ashton King, Environmental Public Health Specialist. “We want to be sure that our waters are safe, and no one gets sick.”

The county’s stream sampling program, which began in June of 2015, runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day each summer. The staff test the water every week for E. coli at eight sites within the county.

*Casey Hole, Forsyth

*Swan Creek, Taneyville

*Beaver Creek Public Use Area, Kissee Mills

*Stockstill Park, Branson

*Hulland Park, Hollister

*Blansit, Walnut Shade

*Hulls Ford, Taneyville

*State Park, Branson

Testing typically takes place every Monday unless it is raining, then the testing is postponed to Tuesday. Health leaders will share the results on its website: www.taneycohealth.org.

