Woman killed, child seriously hurt in Stone County, Mo. crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was killed, and a young boy seriously hurt when their truck crashed Monday night in Stone County, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kayla Tanner, 25, was driving on Missouri Highway 176 west of Abesville when she drove off the road and crashed into several trees. The crash happened around 7:30 pm, and the coroner pronounced Tanner dead about an hour later.

State troopers say a four year old boy was flown to Cox South hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. Both victims are from Ava, Mo.

An online crash report says the boy was wearing a safety belt, but the driver was not.

