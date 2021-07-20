Advertisement

Woman killed, child seriously hurt in Stone County, Mo. crash

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(AP)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was killed, and a young boy seriously hurt when their truck crashed Monday night in Stone County, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kayla Tanner, 25, was driving on Missouri Highway 176 west of Abesville when she drove off the road and crashed into several trees. The crash happened around 7:30 pm, and the coroner pronounced Tanner dead about an hour later.

State troopers say a four year old boy was flown to Cox South hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. Both victims are from Ava, Mo.

An online crash report says the boy was wearing a safety belt, but the driver was not.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old boy from Nixa, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Rich and Teresa Glenn.
Ozark, Mo. woman urges vaccinations after losing her husband to COVID-19
Friends and former bandmates are remembering the life of long time Branson performer Randy...
Friends, bandmates remember Branson performer Randy McConnell after losing fight to COVID-19
John M. Moreno, 24, faces second-degree murder charges, assault & two counts of armed criminal...
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor files murder charge in deadly weekend shooting
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Police racking down on speeding in Harrison
Police racking down on speeding in Harrison
Governor Parson signs new bill to make catalytic converter theft a felony, Data shows 166% increase in theft for Springfield so far in 2021
Nurse Kayla Hilles says working in the COVID unit is like a battleground.
Cox Medical Center Branson nurse shares the reality of working in the COVID-19 ICU
Dating back to late May, detectives began investigating several crimes in Franklin County...
Governor Parson signs law making catalytic converter theft a felony
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 1,400+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,900 cases