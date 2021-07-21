SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 32nd annual Price Cutter Charity Championship kicks off Thursday at Highland Springs Country Club. The Korn Ferry Tour is one of the last stops before the PGA Tour and several greats have played over the years.

The Price Cutter Charity Championship has been a long-lasting tradition. And with the spike of COVID-19 cases tournament staff said they’re taking everyone’s safety seriously.

”We’re doing everything in our power to ensure a safe environment for not only just spectators but our volunteers, the tour staff, even the players,” said Taylor Frederick. “These guys are going from city to city. We’re trying and doing everything that we possibly can to ensure that safe environment. I think we’re doing a great job of it.”

Frederick with the tournament office said players and staff will be apart of a bubble. Those inside the bubble will have to either provide a negative COVID-19 test or be fully vaccinated with your card. He said there’s testing available at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Frederick is expecting a big fan turnout this year because former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will play in the tourney. He said the golf course has 18 holes so there’s plenty of room for spectators to social distance. There will also be a skybox.

All of the proceeds goes directly back to 51 children charities here in the Ozarks.

