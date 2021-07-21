Advertisement

Abuse claims against Circle of Hope reform school in Cedar County settled

Circle of Hope Girls Ranch
Circle of Hope Girls Ranch(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four civil lawsuits alleging sexual and physical assault by the owners of a southwest Missouri reform school have been settled.

An attorney for four former Circle of Hope Girls Ranch students told The Kansas City Star that the settlement amounts are confidential. About two dozen girls were removed from the Christian boarding school last year during an investigation into abuse allegations.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder own the school. They now face 100 criminal charges including statutory rape, sodomy, physical abuse and neglect. The plaintiffs in the civil suits allege they were raped, thrown against walls and starved.

