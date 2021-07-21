Crane, Mo. receives state grant for the demolition of 14 blighted structures

CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The small town of Crane received $241,000 from the state to tear down more than a dozen old houses.

One resident said he is excited to see the eyesores go.

“My thoughts is they should’ve been demolished a long time ago,” said Truman Stevens.

Stevens has lived in Crane for almost his whole life. He takes pride in his home and yard and wants to see these buildings demolished to make the city look better.

”Even when people are going to Branson or anything come into town that’s what they see and nobody would want to live in this town seeing that you know,” Stevens said.

Crane City Clerk Tina Didreckson said this plan has been in the works for around five years.

”So there are 13 blighted residential properties that are scheduled to be demolished and one city of Crane public property,” Tina Didreckson said.

Safety is one of the biggest issues with the old, rundown buildings. That’s why the old casket factory will be be demolished and revamped as well.

”But also that if a new house can be built on it then somebody can move in,” said Didreckson.

In order for a structure to be targeted for demolition it must be vacant and without utilities for one year.

Didreckson said there is very limited housing in Crane right now.

”So it’ll be helpful to have vacant lots for the developers to build on.”

She said it can also be very expensive for property owners to bare the burden of demolition. That’s where a state grant assists.

”Property owners were excited to participate even after the grant applications were closed, we had quite a few citizens come forward and say ‘I want to be on the list, I want to be on the list,’” Didreckson said.

She said removing a blighted property also encourages neighbors to take better care of their property.

”If you drive around in look there are some very well taken care of homes and then on some of the neighborhood streets where there is blighted properties they could use a little oomf,” Didreckson said.

Crane Mayor Collin Brannan said they expect to start demolition around the end of the year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.