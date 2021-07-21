Advertisement

Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials have issued evacuation or shelter-in-place orders for some people in a Houston-area city because of a “chemical incident” at a plant in the area.

Few details have been released about what prompted the Wednesday morning order in La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

La Porte Emergency Management says residents in the affected area should stay indoors, turn their air conditioning off and close windows.

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.

The company says it had not detected any chemicals in any monitoring so far.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rich and Teresa Glenn.
Ozark, Mo. woman urges vaccinations after losing her husband to COVID-19
Springfield School District
Springfield Parents, teachers react to new hours for Springfield Public School students
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Missouri Gov. Parson will announce COVID-19 vaccine incentive on Wednesday
Deadly crash graphic
Woman killed, child seriously hurt in Stone County, Mo. crash
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 1,400+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,900 cases

Latest News

Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Group helps comfort dog injured at Fla. condo collapse return home
Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Experts share concerns of delta variant as it becomes dominant strain
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Search teams recover drowning victim on Table Rock Lake Wednesday
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast