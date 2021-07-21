Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for Carthage, Mo. man missing for 2 weeks

Thomas Earl Whitaker, 67, disappeared on July 6 from the 500 block of East Eldorado Street.
Thomas Earl Whitaker, 67, disappeared on July 6 from the 500 block of East Eldorado Street.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Carthage Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man reported missing for two weeks.

Thomas Earl Whitaker, 67, disappeared on July 6 from the 500 block of East Eldorado Street in Carthage.

Whitaker suffers from diabetes and left without his medication. Police say he was last seen leaving his home on four-wheeler heading east.

If you see him call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Carthage Police Department at 417-237-7200.

