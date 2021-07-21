FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today is the “coolest day” of the week

Cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Skies may appear milky white for the next few days due to smoke from western wildfires blowing through the jet stream overhead.

With a little moisture present in the mid-levels of the atmosphere a few clouds will bubble up today.

Temperatures will be comfortable under low humidity with highs only in the mid and upper 80s.Skies will remain clear with a calm wind tonight. Temperatures dropping to the 60s once again.

Temperatures in the 80s today (KYTV)

Tomorrow you will notice a change as you head outside, moisture is increasing as low pressure that is centered over Louisiana drifts a little north and eventually east. This will cause a slight wind shift to the southeast that will cause an uptick in humidity. Isolated showers are possible Thursday and early Friday.

Isolated showers Thursday (KYTV)

More clouds will build as well. Temperatures Thursday will reach highs in the upper 80s. A few spots may hit 90.We’re sticking with the heat.

Temperatures will be hot Friday with an upper-level ridge building. That ridge looks to remain stagnant. Highs all next week in the 90s to mid-90s. May see a few brief showers on Monday, but rain chances look weak.

Building heat next week (KYTV)

The last time we had temperatures in the 90s was 12 days ago. We’re going to have a lot of days in the 90s over the next two weeks or so. Also expecting low chances for rain overall over the next 10 days.