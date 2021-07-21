Advertisement

Girls on the Run event in Springfield goes virtual

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Given the rising number of local COVID-19 cases, CoxHealth’s Girls Just Wanna Run is going virtual.

The annual 5/10K event was set to occur in-person on Saturday, July 24. However, due to the increasing number of cases, the event is being restructured in a fully virtual format.

Instead of a one-day race, participants are able to run at their leisure between Saturday, July 24 and Friday, Aug. 6.

Race packets may be picked up in a drive-thru on Thursday, July 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Meyer Center. Participants will receive their T-shirt, medal and shoe light at that time.

Individuals who would like to participate may still register here.

