Greene County Commission declares local emergency as COVID-19 cases rise

Courtesy: CoxHealth
Courtesy: CoxHealth(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission declared the latest spike in cases of COVID-19 a ‘Declaration of Local Emergency.’

This declaration allows the commission to expedite area responses allowed by law during a crisis. More specifically, it opens additional channels for the director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the director the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management to obtain necessary equipment and supplies needed for the health and welfare of citizens, as well as seek reimbursement from state and federal sources for these efforts.

“COVID-19 continues to hit our community hard and I want to commend the ongoing efforts by our hospitals and health care workers, health department, emergency management and the support we are receiving at the state level to respond to this crisis,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “The Greene County Commission wants to continue to be a partner in these efforts and this declaration is one way we can do that.”

The Greene County Declaration of Local Emergency will begin July 21, 2021, and is effective until rescinded. The action aligns with the state of Missouri emergency order renewed by the governor through the end of August.

A copy of the declaration is available under the News tab at greenecountymo.gov.

