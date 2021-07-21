Advertisement

Police arrest man accused accused of robbing bank in Springfield

Jul. 21, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Police have arrested a Springfield man, accused of robbing a bank on July 10.

Charles Edgar King Jr., 56, faced a judge Wednesday on federal charges.

Investigators say King used a note to steal $8,815 from Guaranty Bank, 2109 N. Glenstone Ave., in Springfield. Investigators say King entered the bank at about 10:30 a.m. and went straight to a teller counter, where he handed the teller a handwritten note that read, “I have a gun this is a robbery.” The teller handed over cash, the affidavit says, and King left the bank and walked away through a parking lot.

Surveillance cameras in the bank captured good quality video, which allegedly show King, who was not wearing a mask, and images of his bare hands that show a tattoo of a cross on the back of his right middle finger. On the same day as the robbery, July 10, the FBI released one of the surveillance images to the media and requested assistance from the public in identifying the bank robber. 3King’s former probation officer saw the media coverage and contacted the FBI the same day and identified King, the affidavit says.

On July 19, an anonymous source contacted law enforcement with a tip that King was staying at the Springfield Inn near Kearney and North Glenstone in Springfield. Springfield police detectives and FBI agents conducted surveillance on the hotel and saw King leave the hotel driving a purple Scion Cube with no license plate. Springfield police officers conducted a car stop and detained King on an investigative arrest for robbery.

According to the affidavit, King told an FBI agent that he used the stolen money to buy the used Scion Cube for $2,400, and that he gave some of the money away and spent the rest.

