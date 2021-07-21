Police identify victim of deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash from July 11.

Officers identified the pedestrian Jose Maiano Tumax-Sapon, 30 from Springfield. Detectives notified the family this week.

The initial investigation indicated the pedestrian was walking south across Sunshine St. near Moore Road. A 2015 Subaru Forester was traveling west on Sunshine approaching Moore Road and struck the pedestrian in the roadway. A second vehicle traveling behind the Subaru also struck the pedestrian. Tumax-Sapon was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Subaru was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

His death is the eleventh pedestrian-related fatality in Springfield in 2021.

