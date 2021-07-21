Police investigate theft, vandalism at Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Infinity Academy, a nonprofit school for children with developmental learning differences, has been hit with a series of vandalism and thefts.

The most recent was early July 16, where two thieves broke into the play area, stole playground equipment, damaged property and security cameras.

Julie Doerr, the assistant director for the school, said when she walked in, the place looked different.

“As I walked in, I noticed a watering can over one of the cameras,” said Doerr. “Then I noticed scooters hanging on the back fence line. Then I started to panic a little bit.”

Security cameras show one man started to raid the play areas while another circled the property on a bike. Also on camera, you can clearly see a man with a watering can, cut it open with a knife, and put it over one of the security cameras. Police found the knife and other equipment outside the property later in the morning.

Doerr said theft has happened before and they believe it may be connected.

“Yes, it seems like it. I do know that the neighborhood is different during business house,” said Doerr. “In the evenings it seems like it goes downhill.”

In the past, school administrators say people have damaged cameras, took playground equipment, and catalytic converters from their bus four times. Doerr said being panicked should not be a recurring feeling.

“A little bit of fear can come in, when something is gone or destroyed. It’s sad for the kids,” said Doerr.

She also hopes this stops, so the kids can stop worrying.

“In the world we live in today, that’s the one thing we need is our kids to feel safe,” said Doerr.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.