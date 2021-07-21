Search teams recover drowning victim on Table Rock Lake Wednesday

NEAR OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - Dive crews recovered the body of a man who fell off a boat on Table Rock Lake.

Searchers with the Boone and Carroll County Sheriff’s Offices responded around 10 p.m. after the man, 51, fell into the lake near Cricket Creek Marina. The marina is located south of the Missouri and Arkansas state lines.

Crews used sonar in the search. They recovered the body around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Searchers have not released the victim’s name.

