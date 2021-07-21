Springfield hospitals wait for alternative care facility approval

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two potential sites could become alternative care facilities to help aid Springfield hospitals with their growing COVID-19 units.

The Q Hotel next to Hammons Field and Kentwood Hall on the Missouri State University campus was pinpointed by the state during the COVID-19 surge a year ago. Larry Woods, the Director for Greene County Emergency Management, says they were picked because of how quickly they could be used if needed and their overall layout. But then numbers steadied and it seemed Springfield hospitals were catching up.

But now, we are seeing a bigger surge than ever and the need is there once again.

“We have hit a record number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Greene County the last three days,” Aaron Schekorra, the Public Health Information Admin for the SGC Health Department says. “And so it’s obvious that the need for greater capacity is just going to continue to grow.”

And we wait for approval from the state to move forward. The request is for more than just the alternate care facilities though. The request includes resources for unsheltered individuals that have COVID-19, additional capacity for staffing antibody treatment.

The Q Hotel and Kentwood Hall are just possibilities though and the actual locations have not been determined.

