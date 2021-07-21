Springfield Public Schools breaks ground on new York Elementary School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield School District broke ground on the new York Elementary School.

The building will replace the old school on West Nichols Street. The money for the new school is surplus cash from the bond issue approved by voters two years ago. York Elementary School students will attend classes in the old Sherwood Elementary this upcoming school year.

The new school will open in the fall of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.