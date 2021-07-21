Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools breaks ground on new York Elementary School

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield School District broke ground on the new York Elementary School.

The building will replace the old school on West Nichols Street.  The money for the new school is surplus cash from the bond issue approved by voters two years ago. York Elementary School students will attend classes in the old Sherwood Elementary this upcoming school year.  

The new school will open in the fall of 2022.

