TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A tractor-trailer crash tied up traffic on on U.S. 65 near Ozark Wednesday.
The crash happened at 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway. The crash closed the right lane of southbound traffic at Jackson Street.
MoDOT estimates cleanup could take three hours.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.