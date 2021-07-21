TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A tractor-trailer crash tied up traffic on on U.S. 65 near Ozark Wednesday.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway. The crash closed the right lane of southbound traffic at Jackson Street.

MoDOT estimates cleanup could take three hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.