University and college leaders in Springfield will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge’s ruling could pave the way for colleges and universities to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

The federal ruling cleared Indiana University to require students and staff to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Some students went to court trying to block the requirement. The students claimed the policy violated their constitutional rights by forcing unwanted medical treatment.

Here in the Ozarks the president of Missouri State University, Cliff Smart, says local schools don’t have plans to mandate vaccinations.

“We’re all, I think, in the same, thinking and that is it is better to go down a path to encourage, to incentivise, to explain, to give the rational to folks as opposed to mandating them. If we try to mandate vaccinations there would be significant unhappiness about that,” said Smart.

Health leaders say over the last two weeks, they saw a 51 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in people 18 to 22 years-old.

For people ages 23 to 30 years-old that increase jumps to 64 percent.

