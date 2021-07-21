Advertisement

University and college leaders in Springfield will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus

By Frances Watson and KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge’s ruling could pave the way for colleges and universities to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

The federal ruling cleared Indiana University to require students and staff to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Some students went to court trying to block the requirement. The students claimed the policy violated their constitutional rights by forcing unwanted medical treatment.

Here in the Ozarks the president of Missouri State University, Cliff Smart, says local schools don’t have plans to mandate vaccinations.

“We’re all, I think, in the same, thinking and that is it is better to go down a path to encourage, to incentivise, to explain, to give the rational to folks as opposed to mandating them. If we try to mandate vaccinations there would be significant unhappiness about that,” said Smart.

Health leaders say over the last two weeks, they saw a 51 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in people 18 to 22 years-old.

For people ages 23 to 30 years-old that increase jumps to 64 percent.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old boy from Nixa, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Rich and Teresa Glenn.
Ozark, Mo. woman urges vaccinations after losing her husband to COVID-19
Friends and former bandmates are remembering the life of long time Branson performer Randy...
Friends, bandmates remember Branson performer Randy McConnell after losing fight to COVID-19
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 1,400+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,900 cases
John M. Moreno, 24, faces second-degree murder charges, assault & two counts of armed criminal...
Benton County, Mo. prosecutor files murder charge in deadly weekend shooting

Latest News

Coxhealth COVID unit
Public health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations in Springfield at an all time high
COVID-19 case surge can lead to anxiety for those fully vaccinated, Springfield psychologists explain
(Source: Pixabay)
ON YOUR SIDE: Ozark Police Department warns of ‘spoofing’ scam involving department
Laclede County is now considered a “hot spot” due to its increasing COVID-19 cases and low...
Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties considered hot spots by Missouri health leaders