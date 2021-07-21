With a heat dome building overhead, the hot temps are making a comeback for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The summer heat is catching up with us! Temperatures so far in July have sat below average. Our average high temperature this time of year is 90 degrees, we haven’t been near that for quite sometime.

July 9th was the last time temperatures reached 90 degrees. With 19 of the last 20 days seeing cooler than average temperatures, you can say we have been lucky.

The heat will soon catch up with us. An upper level ridge will build overhead this week. This ridge will push the jet stream, which drives our weather, up north into Canada. With the ridge staying strong, a heat dome will stay in place. This heat dome acts as a lid, trapping heat at the surface.

Let’s look at the outlooks! The six to ten day temperature outlook, which takes us through the end of the month, has most of the US in a region of above-average temperatures. This is all because of that building high pressure. With the high pressure overhead we will have limited chances for rain heading into the end of the month. This will quickly dry out the vegetation.

Whew! Looking hot. This isn’t all. The outlooks heading into the first week of August are also looking toasty with the same areas seeing above-average temperatures. The upper-level ridge looks to remain stagnant for quite some time and will continue to act as a lid, with temperatures heating up underneath. Additionally, rain chances heading into the first week of August look slim as well.

Lack of rain is a double-edge sword. While rain would help keep the grass green and foliage growing, it would also adds moisture into the atmosphere, increasing the humidity. Maybe if this heat ends up being a dry heat, it will be tolerable.

With the heat dome overhead, review the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and prepare to spend many days at the pool or lake.

