On Your Side: How to pay less or nothing for internet

Free internet
Free internet(wvir)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -How does free or reduced-cost internet service sound? Thanks to a new temporary federal program, millions of Americans could qualify. Consumer Reports reveals who’s eligible and offers tips that everyone can use to pay less for broadband service.

So who is eligible for this internet discount of up to $50 a month? You are if you’ve lost your job or been furloughed, have an income less than or equal to 135 percent of federal poverty guidelines, use assistance programs including SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline, or you’re a current Pell Grant recipient.

And those who qualify can also get a one-time discount of up to $100 on a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

First check the website of the Federal Communications Commission to see if your internet provider participates in the program. There are three ways to apply:

Contact your provider to learn about its application process

Apply online at GetEmergencyBroadband.org

Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application

And if you’re not eligible, Consumer Reports says there are still ways to save on your bill. Buying your own modem or router instead of renting one from an internet company can help save you money in the long run. Just make sure the modem is compatible with your ISP. That’s something you can often find out on the provider’s website.

CR says another way to save is to ask your provider for a discount; that’s all it may take. Calling on a weekday could also connect you with higher-level reps with better discounts that might be available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

