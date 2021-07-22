Advertisement

Arkansas Health Dept. confirms 2 child deaths from COVID

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.
The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.

According to Danielle McNeill, public information officer for the ADH, one child died at the end of last year.

She said it “took some time for ADH to confirm” the cause of death as COVID-19.

McNeill would not say when the second child died.

She also did not provide any information on the victims, including their ages and where they lived.

According to our content partner, KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported 11 confirmed COVID hospitalizations, with several more suspected.

“About half of those are critically ill,” said Dr. Rick Barr, chief clinical officer at Arkansas Children’s. “They’re in our ICU requiring ventilator support or have COVID-pneumonia.”

He said the most serious cases are among tweens.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Parson addresses the state on COVID-19.
Missouri Gov. Parson announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign
Man drowns at Table Rock Lake.
Search teams recover drowning victim on Table Rock Lake Wednesday
Police identify victim of deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Springfield School District
Springfield Parents, teachers react to new hours for Springfield Public School students
Courtesy: Ozark Fire Protection District
Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

Arkansas Democrats urge lifting of state’s mask mandate ban
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers free test kits shipped to your home.
Missouri health leaders expanding free COVID-19 home tests
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Fact Finders: Do COVID-19 vaccines harm your DNA?
Nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine in Springfield, Mo.
Missouri church leaders implore congregants: Get vaccinated