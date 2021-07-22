Darline Mabins steps into the role as new Minorities in Business executive director

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield non-profit organization Minorities in Business (MIB) mission is to promote economic development and business opportunities through advocacy, networking, and capacity building for women and minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

The organization operates out of a space in the E-Factory building in downtown Springfield. Leading those operations is Darline Mabins, recently hired as the newest executive director of MIB, which went into effect July 1.

Mabins said her first order of business is to learn as much as she can about where the organization is and how far they’ve come.

“I’m here to work for the people that are in business here in Springfield,” said Mabins. “I want to learn as much as I can about this position, and all the resources that are out there so that we can build a very strong and vibrant, small business community in Springfield that is inclusive.”

Minorities in Business new Executive Director Darline Mabins (Minorities in Business)

She would like to build on that through advocacy and the capacity building piece; which she says are essential moving forward.

“There are a lot of aspiring small business owners that are minorities that need answers and assistance and that’s what my job function is advocating for them as well,” explained Mabins. “To make sure that they’re not just surviving but thriving and that’s my goal is to help people with their small businesses and entrepreneurship and Springfield small business is the backbone of this community.”

Mabins said she feels having more diversity in that sector better promotes the overall economic well-being of the community.

“It’s been proven that diversity only enriches the community and having more small business owners in Springfield thriving will be a great addition to what is already here.”

While just a few weeks into her role, Mabins said she’s excited and ready for what’s to come for the organization. Leading to her new role as executive director, she was in bank management for 17 years, and recently became the owner of Drain Pro Plumbing, in Springfield in 2019 with her husband.

Mabins said she’s always loved community involvement and is eager to grow MIB and collaborate ideas with its members and help businesses in the community.

