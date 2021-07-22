Advertisement

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Parson addresses the state on COVID-19.
Missouri Gov. Parson announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign
Man drowns at Table Rock Lake.
Search teams recover drowning victim on Table Rock Lake Wednesday
Police identify victim of deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Springfield School District
Springfield Parents, teachers react to new hours for Springfield Public School students
Courtesy: Ozark Fire Protection District
Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

House Speaker Pelosi on not appointing some lawmakers to the Jan. 6 commission: "While this may...
Pelosi says Jan. 6 panel to move ahead without GOP’s choices
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Asparagus Salad