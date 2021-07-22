Fact Finders: Do COVID-19 vaccines harm your DNA?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re getting several questions about the virus and the vaccines. This one is from Larry, “Don’t all 3 vaccines inject chemicals that cause a person’s DNA to be altered?” The answer to this is -- FALSE.

DNA carries genetic information for every cell in the human body.

The vaccines contain messenger RNA. mRNA vaccines are much more focused. Think of it like adding a security system to your home. The vaccines turn the security system on. Then, your body recognizes coronavirus’s signature spike protein and sends up its defenses for that protein.

Without the vaccine security system, the virus invades your cells and starts multiplying. Mark Daniels is an associate professor of molecular microbiology and immunology and surgery at the MU School of Medicine who is researching MRNA.

“The evidence is that it works, the evidence is that it’s very safe. Now there are people that have extreme responses to vaccines, they should maybe contact their physicians, and that’s there. But in general, we know that it’s a very, very safe,” says Daniels.

mRNA research has been underway for more than 3 decades including during the Ebola crisis. Professor Daniels puts it this way. Researchers had pieced together a gigantic puzzle missing just one or two pieces at the start of the pandemic. When researchers found the virus’s genetic code, they finished the puzzle and created the vaccines.

Daniels is doing mRNA research now hoping to find a way to attack cancer in the future.

One more thing to note, mRNA never enters the nucleus of the cell. And, that’s where our DNA or the genetic material is kept.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3-dot-com.

