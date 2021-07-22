FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat is right on our heels

Surface high pressure is developing overhead today which will keep most of us dry through the afternoon. Because of the low pressure over east Texas and southern Arkansas, we’ll have moisture funneled into our area. This low combined with some daytime heating will provide the lift needed for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated afternoon showers (KYTV)

Rain won’t be widespread, as the high will keep the showers to the south along the Missouri and Arkansas border.Don’t be caught off guard if one of these showers develops overhead. While brief, the storms may provide a quick burst of rainfall and lightning. Today’s temperatures will be a touch warmer than yesterday, highs around the upper-80s.

Temperatures in the upper 80s today (KYTV)

More moisture means feels like temperature sits closer to the lower and mid-90s. Partly cloudy skies tonight thanks to the moisture. The low temperature will sit at 70 degrees.An upper-level ridge will build this week bringing hot conditions. We’ll have a stretch of 90 degree days which will rival what we experienced in mid-June. Temperatures for the weekend in the low 90s and an even hotter heat index.

We’ll be on the east side of the upper-level ridge Sunday and Monday. As embedded low pressure moves south, we’ll see a chance for rain Monday. This rain could limit how hot our temperatures climb Monday. With showers overhead, a few spots may only sit in the upper-80s. Rain Monday won’t be widespread.After Monday, looks like we’ll hit a prolonged dry and hot stretch that will take us into early August. Lots of days in the 90s! Stay cool.