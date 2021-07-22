Advertisement

Hundreds gather for job fair in West Plains

By Toni Chritton Johnson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers of a hiring event held Thursday, July 22 in West Plains are calling it a resounding success.

Forty-two companies attended the event, looking to fill 515 job openings in Howell County.

The Economic Development Corporation of West Plains worked with the City and the South Central Workforce Development Corporation to host the event. They estimated that more than 400 job seekers attended.

David Bossemeyer, director of the EDC, said employers have struggled to find workers during the past year. “We’re coming out of the pandemic, so to speak, and we’re coming out of some of the incentives that were offered that are no longer going to be offered,” said Bossemeyer, “So people are actually looking to get back into the workplace.”

Matt Owens manages three Penmac offices that connect workers with jobs. “Penmac has seen a really nice change, honestly, since the federal dollars have stopped,” he said. “A lot more talent, they’re looking again, and that’s just a beautiful sight, really.”

A manager at a West Plains nursing and rehab center said the pandemic created havoc for their facilities. “We usually run about 182 workers for our campus, and right now the skilled facility has 146,” said Rachel Judd of West Vue Nursing & Rehab. “We need custodians, nurses, cooks--pretty much all types of employees.”

Lori Wilson, superintendent of West Plains Schools, echoed that sentiment. “At this fair, we’re looking more for non-teaching positions,” said Wilson. “But I can tell right now there’s a huge teaching shortage in the state of Missouri and nationwide, so we’re hitting those types of fairs, also. But today, we’re really looking for custodians, paraprofessionals, secretarial work; we have quite a few openings that we need to fill.”

Ben Webb will graduate in December with a mechanical engineering degree. He attended the job fair to try to line up a job in West Plains. “There’s a lot of manufacturing facilities down here like DRS, Caterpiller,” said Webb, “So I’m looking to talk to those companies.”

Eighteen-year-old Melanie Hann has a job at a fast-food restaurant, but she’s hoping to find something else. “I got sick with COVID, and there’s a lot of mental stuff going on,” said Hann. “And I just had to break through that and just get up, and go find a job, somewhere that’s closer, somewhere that’s better for me. So, this event really is a blessing.”

Those who could not attend the Hiring Event can visit www.jobs.mo.gov for a list of the employers who are hiring or visit one of the many Job Centers in the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Parson addresses the state on COVID-19.
Missouri Gov. Parson announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign
Man drowns at Table Rock Lake.
Search teams recover drowning victim on Table Rock Lake Wednesday
Police identify victim of deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Courtesy: Ozark Fire Protection District
Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.
Springfield School District
Springfield Parents, teachers react to new hours for Springfield Public School students

Latest News

Attorney General wants roofer to give refunds.
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Springfield roofing company following On Your Side Investigation
hospital bed
Missouri to send more personnel, equipment to Springfield area as COVID-19 spikes
FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, wearing a COVID-19...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks; commissioner sends strong message
Nurse from Nepal leaving the Ozarks for one of nation's top hospitals