Leigh’s Lost and Found: A creative partnership to get Rescue One dogs adopted

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a major rescue organization is teaming up with a new business to shake things up and get more dogs adopted.

Rescue One is full to to the brim, so they’re getting creative when it comes to showcasing their dogs to get them good homes.

Trying to wrangle dancers...and dogs in tutus isn’t an easy task. It takes a lot of tries and treats.

“I just always try to figure out what I can to incorporate the dogs into it and how I can help out.

Lauren Ashley Clark is a long time Rescue One foster and is opening a new dance studio, so she’s combining her two passions into one event.

“We’re going to donate a portion of our profits in our first month to Rescue One and we’re doing a dancers and dogs photo shoot today to showcase the dancers and also the cute pups jumping up and down with the dancers and then those dogs will also be here for a mini adoption event on Sunday, July 25th.”

Rebecca Redwing with Rescue One says, “we rely so much on our community and their support to continue our efforts with rescuing animals and educating community, so whenever local businesses and organizations want to partner with us, we understand that need for that support. We just enjoy so much giving back with them and helping them also.”

Five adorable dogs got the star treatment on this day but Rescue One will be bringing 15 to 20 to the adoption event and grand opening.

Rebecca tells us, “if they come and meet a dog they’d like to adopt, then they’ll fill out the application there and it will be processed the next day .”

Lauren says, “we also are going to do a supply drive so you can bring dog food, cat food, any supplies they may need. I know they’re shorthanded right now so they need everything they can get.”

If you’d like to attend the adoption event, it’s happening on Sunday, July 25th at the Lauren Ashley dance studio at 916 N. Main Street, suite 4, in Nixa. It runs from 1-5 p.m.

