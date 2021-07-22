Advertisement

Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Springfield roofing company following On Your Side Investigation

Attorney General wants roofer to give refunds.
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an On Your Side Investigation receiving the Missouri Attorney General’s attention. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a civil lawsuit against a Springfield roofing company.

This all started from months of reporting from our Ashley Reynolds. Customers say they paid Dakoda Truitt, with Truitt’s Roofing, thousands, waited months and the work never started.

The lawsuit says Truitt violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by deceiving customers. Court documents read he cheated customers and gave ‘a false impression’. Customers by name are listed in this lawsuit, including a church in Fair Grove. The church paid him $29,000.

The Missouri Attorney General wants Truitt to stop working in construction, pay back customers and pay state penalties. On Your Side reached out to Truitt for comment. We’ll continue to follow this story.

On Your Side Investigation: Fair Grove church pays $29k for new roof, sues Springfield business

On Your Side Investigation: Sued Ozarks roofer starts new business

On Your Side Investigation: Man says sued Ozarks roofer signed his name on documents

Missouri Attorney General investigating roofer after On Your Side reports

