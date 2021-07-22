Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Springfield roofing company following On Your Side Investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an On Your Side Investigation receiving the Missouri Attorney General’s attention. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a civil lawsuit against a Springfield roofing company.

This all started from months of reporting from our Ashley Reynolds. Customers say they paid Dakoda Truitt, with Truitt’s Roofing, thousands, waited months and the work never started.

The lawsuit says Truitt violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by deceiving customers. Court documents read he cheated customers and gave ‘a false impression’. Customers by name are listed in this lawsuit, including a church in Fair Grove. The church paid him $29,000.

The Missouri Attorney General wants Truitt to stop working in construction, pay back customers and pay state penalties. On Your Side reached out to Truitt for comment. We’ll continue to follow this story.

