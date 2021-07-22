Missouri to send more personnel, equipment to Springfield area as COVID-19 spikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri state leaders will send additional personnel and equipment to Springfield and Greene County starting Friday to assist in southwest Missouri’s fight against COVID-19.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the new resources Thursday in a news release, which his office says comes in an effort to support local health care systems after requests from Springfield-area health leaders.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have worked with our local partners to provide support and resources as quickly as logistically possible, and that has not changed,” Governor Parson said. “We are thankful for these medical professionals and the assistance they will provide in Southwest Missouri. We will continue to do all we can to support the Springfield area and surrounding communities as we experience this increase in COVID-19 spread.”

The decision comes nearly two weeks after Springfield hospitals submitted a request to Missouri health and emergency leaders for a COVID-19 alternative care site to aid Springfield hospitals with their growing COVID-19 units.

In response, the state will provide new resources, such as ambulance strike teams and monoclonal antibody infusion facility.

Starting Friday, ambulance strike teams are expected to arrive in the Springfield area and be available to assist local hospitals. The teams, will consist of 10 advanced life support ambulances, 20 medical personnel, two strike team leaders, and one logistics specialist. They will support transports of COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team is now providing equipment and personnel, working with Jordan Valley Health Center and other health care facilities in the area to support a Monoclonal Antibody Centralized Infusion Center. The center is expected to begin receiving patients for therapy treatments on Friday, July 23.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization – if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis.

Just three days ago, Greene County submitted a request to Missouri SEMA for a stand-alone Alternative Care Site. SEMA has escalated the request to FEMA, according to Gov. Parson’s Office.

