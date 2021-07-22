Missouri health leaders expanding free COVID-19 home tests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders want to expand testing for COVID-19 in the Ozarks.

The Springfield Greene County Health Department says testing appointments have been booked as cases of the virus spiked. It plans to add another testing site starting Monday. The testing costs nothing. You will likely pay at other testing sites.

However, there is one other option. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers free test kits shipped to your home. The kit comes with a nasal swab. All you need to collect your sample and send it off. It also gives you step-by-step instructions. You ship it in a FedEx envelope included in the testing. Results of the PCR test takes up to two days.

Health leaders say the PCR test is much more accurate than the home tests you can buy at stores. They say it is important to be tested, especially if you have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.

“Testing is just as important today as it was a year ago or a year and a half ago,” said Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “I think people have somewhat lost sight of that, the importance of testing and the need to test.”

If you’d like to order one of these free home testing kits, CLICK HERE.

Starting next week, the Springfield Greene County Health Department will offer testing by appointment only at the health department and Fire Station No. 8 on South Scenic. To get a testing appointment, call 417-874-1211.

