Missouri State University releases fall semester move in plans

The fall semester for college students is right around the corner. Students are able to move in August 18th-21st with the exception of an earlier date if you’re a student athlete or in another organization.

Director of Residence Life, Housing and Dining Services Gary Stewart said as the cases of COVID-19 rise in Springfield there will be move in day policies.

Stewart said students will have to prove that their vaccinated upon arrival. If not they will have to take a COVID-19 test. He said this will take place at Kentwood Hall and if the test is positive there will be options on what the student wants to do. One of the options is to quarantine at Kentwood Hall, which will be offline this semester for those in quarantine. Students can go home until they feel better. He said all

“The policy is and was approved that if you’re not vaccinated we are going to require that you are tested in order for you to move into our facilities,” said Stewart. “If you’re not willing to do that it affects your studenthood.”

Students will be able to purchase a single room if uncomfortable with a roommate. He said eight dorms and two apartments will be available for housing this year. All together will host a capacity of 4,000 students, which MSU has not reached yet.

Stewart said a vaccination clinic on campus during move in is currently in the works. Compared to last year, the Bear Crew will be back on campus assisting those moving in.

