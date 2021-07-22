MoDOT starts projects to upgrade sidewalks and roads for the American Disability Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Earlier this week, MoDOT began to break ground on upgraded sidewalks and roads in southwest Missouri to comply with the American Disability Act.

This a great sign for many having a hard time walking around in Springfield.

“I think they’re much needed,” said Carolyn Mcghee.

Mcghee, a board member for Empower: Abilities, an organization to help people with disabilities, agrees in saying it can be tough to get around.

“It’s frustrating. I feel like as a citizen of Springfield, I should have the right to go almost almost anywhere that’s considered public access. But in a lot of cases I can’t,” said Mcghee.

MoDOT’s projects will reach across Green, Polk, and Dade counties.

Kristi Bachman, a transportation project manager with MoDOT, says helping the community is what they love to see.

“It’s a really great feeling to know that that I do help people go about their daily lives a little bit easier than it was before the project. So it’s a great feeling,” said Bachman.

The projects consist of upgrades to sidewalks and roads where there are ramps, clearly visible curbs, and safe walk-ways.

However, people in the community do welcome the upgrades, but say there can always be more.

“I think we’ve got a ways to go. But I’m glad to see that they’re doing this and making progress and getting these changes made,” said Michele Fields, director of public awareness for Abilities First, in Springfield.

Bachman explains how these projects can be a long process.

“It could take several years to to evaluate the the conditions in the field and develop a plan and then program the project. It takes a little time to design these sometimes,” said Bachman.

Overall, people want more inclusion in the community.

“I think they’re much needed. I think we need to work on our communication. I think we need to make it crystal clear to everyone what’s going on why this project is helpful,” said Mcghee.

