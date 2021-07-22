One week after deadly shooting, Lake Ozark police chief, city officials say gang activity not welcomed

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - One week following a deadly shooting on the Bagnell Dam Strip, the City of Lake Ozark and the Lake Ozark Police Chief are both saying that any gang activity is not welcomed in the city, nor on the strip.

It was the first death by gunfire in the history of the strip, but the Lake Ozark Police Chief says he warned people it could be happening after events of last year’s Bike Fest.

“Last Thursday night’s incident was out of the ordinary, but not unexpected,” said Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville. “I saw that potential coming. I’ve told the businesses. I have informed my Board of Aldermen. We have tried to have extra people on.”

Dan Field with the city of Lake Ozark agreed with what the police chief said, adding that it this was rare for something like this to happen in their community.

”It’s an isolated incident. Now, let me add to that, that it’s not uncommon to have motorcycle enthusiasts come to Lake Ozark and Lake of the Ozarks in general. But to have the kind of situation that happened, like I said, July 15, that’s very rare,” said Chief Launderville.

Bike night is supposed to be something for enthusiasts, not for motorcycle gangs.

”It’s just a night for the bike enthusiasts. Just the local people to come ride their bikes enjoy a meal or a cocktail or two on the strip and go home,” said Chief Launderville.

City officials are using the term “motorcycle gang” instead of saying clubs.

“They’re not because of that criminal element. You have car clubs. You don’t see them all carrying guns, knives and what other weapons and being violent... Just call it what it is... I’m sorry, I’m not a guy that sugarcoats things.” said Launderville.

For the motorcycle gang members, the police chief wants to send a message.

”If you want to come to town, please act appropriately and follow the laws. That’s all we ask. Don’t come in and try and take over the town,” said Chief Launderville.

Two people have been charged in connection to last week’s shooting investigation.

