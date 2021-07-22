Police arrest man wanted for deadly shooting in downtown Springfield in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man from Florida for a shooting death in downtown Springfield in February.

Officers arrested Thomas Earl Haynes, 45, of St. Cloud, Fla. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Robert Moffett, 32, of Springfield.

Investigators say Springfield Police Department officers heard gunshots in the area of Patton and Walnut in the early hours of February 6. They found Moffett with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot southwest of the intersection. He was shot in the chest. Moffett later died of his injuries.

Investigators say three witness in the area tied Haynes to the scene of the shooting. Police say Haynes was with two women, who were identified after images were shown on KY3 News. The women left with Haynes, but told police they did not witness the shooting.

Haynes worked for Prime Trucking. Police arrested him after keeping surveillance on his girlfriend’s home. Investigators say Haynes denied being in Springfield at the time of the shooting death. Investigators argue driver logs and GPS showed him in the Springfield area from February 2 through February 18.

