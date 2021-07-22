Advertisement

Police arrest man wanted for deadly shooting in downtown Springfield in February

Officers arrested Thomas Earl Haynes, 45, of St. Cloud, Fla.
Officers arrested Thomas Earl Haynes, 45, of St. Cloud, Fla.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man from Florida for a shooting death in downtown Springfield in February.

Officers arrested Thomas Earl Haynes, 45, of St. Cloud, Fla. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Robert Moffett, 32, of Springfield.

Investigators say Springfield Police Department officers heard gunshots in the area of Patton and Walnut in the early hours of February 6. They found Moffett with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot southwest of the intersection. He was shot in the chest. Moffett later died of his injuries.

Investigators say three witness in the area tied Haynes to the scene of the shooting. Police say Haynes was with two women, who were identified after images were shown on KY3 News. The women left with Haynes, but told police they did not witness the shooting.

Haynes worked for Prime Trucking. Police arrested him after keeping surveillance on his girlfriend’s home. Investigators say Haynes denied being in Springfield at the time of the shooting death. Investigators argue driver logs and GPS showed him in the Springfield area from February 2 through February 18.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Parson addresses the state on COVID-19.
Missouri Gov. Parson announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign
Man drowns at Table Rock Lake.
Search teams recover drowning victim on Table Rock Lake Wednesday
Police identify victim of deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Springfield School District
Springfield Parents, teachers react to new hours for Springfield Public School students
Courtesy: Ozark Fire Protection District
Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Asparagus Salad
Temperatures in the upper 80s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat is right on our heels
Missouri health leaders expanding free COVID-19 home tests