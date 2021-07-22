Taney County Health Dept., Branson Schools partner to provide back-to-school vaccination clinic

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As Branson students head back to the classroom in a month, health officials and the school district are providing an opportunity for students and parents to get vaccinated.

The vaccine clinic will be held on August 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Old VF Outlet at the Branson Meadows shopping center.

Branson Superintendent Brad Swofford said he’s glad they can provide this opportunity for students interested.

“I think it’s an individual choice naturally as people are choosing whether to get the vaccine or not, but our job as a school whether it be the vaccine for flu or the vaccine for COVID is to provide that information to our community to give them that option,” Supt. Swofford said.

Swofford said the school is in the planning process regarding COVID-19 protocols for the fall semester.

”We ended the school year with masks recommended and not mask required like we started last year and our goal is to start like we ended last year with mask recommended,” said Supt. Swofford.

He said with a month left before school starts, they will be evaluating the plan as they move forward.

”We have our back-to-school plan on our website right now and that is a fluid document in that we can certainly update that as needed and also notify our parents when we do so,” Supt. Swofford said.

School districts faced many issues, one being the amount of students quarantined, in the 2020-2021 school year.

”For those individuals that are vaccinated they do not have to quarantine at this point in time per CDC guidelines so that’s huge for kids staying in schools especially since some of those schools don’t have masking requirements for their students,” Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said.

Marshall said although students won’t be fully vaccinated by the time school starts, if they get their first dose at this clinic, it will still help.

”Even just having that one dose of vaccine is going to provide a great level of protection against the virus,” Marshall said.

”We hope we can stay away from that as much as possible and keep kids in school in seats learning,” Supt. Swofford said.

Marshall said the second dose will be given on the weekend after Labor Day. And even though they are encouraging students and families to get vaccinated the clinic will be open to the public.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

