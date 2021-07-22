Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Asparagus Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a crisp summer salad from Chef Nicole.

Greek asparagus salad

INGREDIENTS:

DRESSING INGREDIENTS:

1 tsp. Greek seasoning (Greek seasoning has salt, oregano, garlic, lemon, black pepper, and marjoram. You can substitute a pinch of whichever you have of those spices if you don’t have any Greek Seasoning.)

Cut the asparagus into short diagonal pieces, then heat the 2 tsp. olive oil in a large frying pan and cook the asparagus 4-5 minutes, or until it’s as tender-crisp as you like it.

While asparagus cooks, cut the Kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes in half and cut the Feta into small cubes.

When it’s done to your liking, put the hot asparagus into a bowl and let it cool for a few minutes. When the asparagus has cooled about 10 minutes, toss with about about half the dressing.

Add the cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives and the rest of the dressing (or as much as you prefer) and toss again.