4 hospitalized after house fire in Springfield Friday morning

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lone Pine.
Firefighters responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lone Pine.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say four suffered injuries in a house fire in south Springfield on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lone Pine.

Investigators say five people in all were inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say the cause remains unknown at this time.

Stay tuned for more developments.

