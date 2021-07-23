4 hospitalized after house fire in Springfield Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say four suffered injuries in a house fire in south Springfield on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lone Pine.

Investigators say five people in all were inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say the cause remains unknown at this time.

