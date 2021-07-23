Advertisement

Ambulance strike teams arrive to Springfield amid COVID-19 surge

Missouri state leaders have sent ambulance striker teams to Springfield and Greene County to help out with a surge in COVID-19 cases.(Cora Scott)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri state leaders have sent ambulance strike teams over to Springfield as COVID-19 continues to surge throughout southwest Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the state will provide new resources in Springfield and Greene County, including ambulance strike teams and monoclonal antibody infusion facility.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have worked with our local partners to provide support and resources as quickly as logistically possible, and that has not changed,” Governor Parson said. “We are thankful for these medical professionals and the assistance they will provide in Southwest Missouri. We will continue to do all we can to support the Springfield area and surrounding communities as we experience this increase in COVID-19 spread.”

The first teams arrived Thursday night, according to Springfield Public Information Director Cora Scott. Starting Friday, ambulance strike teams will be available to assist local hospitals.

The teams will consist of 10 advanced life support ambulances, 20 medical personnel, two strike team leaders, and one logistics specialist. They are meant to help with transfers of COVID-19 patients.

According to Scott, ambulances from Arkansas have assembled in Springfield, responding to the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management’s request for assistance.

