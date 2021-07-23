Advertisement

Arkansas AG Rutledge calls for putting tax elimination on 2022 ballot

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at a news conference in Washington. A federal judge on Thursday, May 7, 2020, rejected a request by Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic to block a rule requiring a negative coronavirus test before a woman undergoes the procedure. &amp;quot;Today's decision ensures that there are no exemptions for surgical abortions during this pandemic,&amp;quot; Attorney General Rutledge said. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Thursday that while running for the Republican nomination for governor, she also will try to put on next year’s ballot a proposition to end the state’s individual income tax.

Rutledge, who is running against former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for the GOP nomination, said she’d push to get the proposed constitutional amendment on next year’s ballot that would eliminate the tax by 2030.

Rutledge said she would form a separate campaign to gather the 89,151 signatures from registered voters needed to get the proposal on next year’s ballot. Rutledge said she would release the text of the proposition later.

“While we have made small steps over the last years, it’s time for the people of Arkansas to be heard and to give tax breaks to all hardworking Arkansans,” she said.

Rutledge launched her bid for governor last year but has been overshadowed by Sanders’ candidacy. Sanders last week announced that she’d raised more than $9 million while Rutledge has raised $1.4 million total.

Four Democrats are running for governor.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, barred by term limits from seeking reelection, has said he’ll call a special session this fall to take up income tax cuts.

