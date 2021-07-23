CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple uses fake $50 bill at Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies are working to identify a man and woman who used a counterfeit bill at a Springfield business. The crime happened on June 20 at Mike’s Unique flea market on West Sunshine Street and West Bypass.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored vehicle, possible a Mitsubishi, with severe front and rear damage. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security video shows a man and woman pull into the parking after 4:00 p.m. They’re driving a dark-colored vehicle detectives say could be a Mitsubishi. It has damage to the front passenger side, the back of the vehicle, and the back window glass is missing.

Greene County investigators want to find this vehicle. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The man has tattoos on both of his arms. He’s balding, wears glasses and had a long beard. The woman has dark hair with lighter ends or highlights in the front.

Detectives say the man bought a glass jewelry tray and another item for a total of $38.68. He gave the cashier a $50.00 bill and received $11.32 change. When the bank received the funds for deposit the next day, they rejected the $50 bill. Investigators say it was a real $5 bill that had been washed and printed to look like a $50 bill.

Detectives say the real $5 bill had been washed and reprinted to look like a $50 bill. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the man or woman in the security video or you’ve seen their car, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

