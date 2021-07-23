Conceal and carry fees dropped for veterans in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Starting July 28, veterans in the state of Arkansas will not have to pay fees for a concealed carry license.

Stand Your Ground law passed in 2021 changed the fee cost structure. A concealed carry license in the state of Arkansas cost $91.

Matt Russell served four years in the U.S. Marine Core, during the Vietnam war. The Harrison resident says he’s appreciative of continued support.

“It’s hard to go into a grocery store wearing the hat, that you don’t get a lot of thank yous and welcome homes,” said Russell. ”The local community is supportive of veterans in so many ways. Not only with their time, but with their money and also their respect.”

States like West Virginia and Ohio have already implemented the law.

”I think the gun carry permit is like a hundred bucks or just under a hundred bucks. You know, that’s a big deal to a lot of veterans,” said Russell.

Although some might see it as a small gesture, Russell says it is one that veterans can greatly appreciate.

”I’m thrilled they keep the veterans in mind when they’re passing new legislation because veterans need every bit of help they can get,” he said.

While the new law does get rid of licensing fees, veterans must get a background check and go through the five-hour training course required to obtain a license.

”You know Arkansas is a pretty patriotic state, just giving its thanks to the veterans,” said Kevin Moore, a veteran owning 76 Arms and Ammunition. ”I don’t know why they didn’t do this years ago.”

Moore applauds the move to remove the license fee, but thinks lawmakers should’ve gone a step further by removing the state police fees for a background check. Although that isn’t the case, he doesn’t believe it will sway more veterans away from getting their conceal carry license.

As for Russell, that’s exactly what he has considered doing.

“You know I had a concealed carry license in the past, I haven’t gotten around to getting one since I moved here a few years ago,” said Russell. “So yeah, I might.”

