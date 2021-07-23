Fire damages a house in southeast Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several fire trucks responded to a house fire in southeast Springfield Friday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 Blk. of South Lone Pine Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The back of the house was on fire when the first firefighters arrived on the scene.

Lone Pine Avenue in front of the house is closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. We’ll have updates throughout the morning.

