FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot temps & scattered showers

Yesterday ended our two-week stretch of below-average temperatures. High Friday hit 90 for the first time in two weeks. This upcoming week, daily chances for temperatures to sit in the low to mid-90s. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 92 degrees today.

Sizzling summer heat (KYTV)

With moisture present and some instability, can’t rule out a few afternoon showers or storms. Most today will be dry, but we will be feeling the high heat index. This will make it feel near the triple digits.

Can't rule out a few showers today (KYTV)

Tonight we will dip to the low 70s with some clouds rolling through. With a few boundaries in place tomorrow, greater instability, and moisture, we once again have to look at the potential for isolated showers. A few slightly stronger storms are possible in the morning up north which may be capable of producing gusty winds. Otherwise, by the afternoon we’ll see more pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs Sunday will again sit in the lower 90s.

High pressure staying overhead (KYTV)

Then it’s nearly copied and paste for the rest of the week. As high pressure continues to build and move east, we’ll have a heat dome in place. This will keep temperatures in the lower to mid-90s for the next 7-days. Even into early August, this pattern looks to stay in place.