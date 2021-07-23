Advertisement

Frost, rain, and now heat: Murphy’s Orchard battles ‘triple threat’ of weather

Murphy’s Orchard says tomatoes won’t grow in this heat
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Wes Murphy, the owner of Murphy’s Orchard, says this year has been a battle against the elements. His orchard has been hit by what he calls “the triple threat.”

First, they were struck with a late-season frost. Then, a brief drought turned to prolonged rain. Now, Murphy’s Orchard is preparing for the upcoming heat.

“Freeze, too much rain at one point. We started to go through a drought,” Murphy said, “The frost was very hard on us. We lost all our peaches, all our apples, probably a quarter of our blueberries, and probably 10% of our strawberries.”

Their strawberries were also hit hard by the rain. Prolonged rain causes strawberries to grow fungus and mold.

Losing the peaches and apples to frost means high prices for produce at the stands.

“It is cheaper to grow your own stuff than it is to buy and re-sell,” Murphy said.

Recently, the orchard has been buying produce from other farms in southeast Missouri to keep up with the demand.

In preparation for upcoming heat, the site’s greenhouses are now covered with protective shade cloth. This will lower temperatures inside the greenhouse by at least 20 degrees.

“If it stays above 90 degrees consistently, your tomatoes won’t set fruit,” Murphy said.

Monitor your plants for wilting, burning, or dry soil. Only water your plants in the morning.

If your plants stop producing fruit, it’s a sign of heat stress.

“This heat is going to be an inconvenience for us. We probably won’t see as many tomatoes,” Murphy said.

Murphy recommends giving your plants some shade if possible. If they are in pots, put them in a place where they will receive a few hours of shade every day. If your tomatoes are outside, make sure they get water in the morning.

Apply fresh mulch to help protect plants from the heat. Consider using a shade cloth or a protective cover so they are not exposed to direct sunlight.

Your harvest will likely be set back a couple of weeks because of the heat.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri state leaders have sent ambulance striker teams to Springfield and Greene County to...
Ambulance strike teams arrive to Springfield amid COVID-19 surge
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,000+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,000 cases
Attorney General wants roofer to give refunds.
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Springfield roofing company following On Your Side Investigation
Fire damages home in south Springfield.
Woman and child die, 2 others in critical condition after Springfield house fire Friday morning
Officers arrested Thomas Earl Haynes, 45, of St. Cloud, Fla.
Police arrest man wanted for deadly shooting in downtown Springfield in February

Latest News

West Plains Police Department offering Community Police Academy
West Plains hosting Community Police Academy
Scam calls
On Your Side: New FCC rule aims to curb scam calls
Veterans in the state of Arkansas will not have to pay fees for obtaining a concealed carry...
Conceal and carry fees dropped for veterans in Arkansas
Highs in the 90s each day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sizzling Summer Sunshine
Arkansas Veterans Concealed Carry Fees
Arkansas Veterans Concealed Carry Fees