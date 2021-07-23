Advertisement

Fugitive wanted in Colorado for homicide arrested in Branson theft investigation

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect arrested Thursday in a Branson theft investigation was a fugitive wanted out of Colorado on a warrant for homicide.

The Branson Police Department has not identified the suspect by name, age or gender, but says the suspect was arrested Thursday for a theft investigation in Branson.

Police responded to a local business on Wednesday, July 21, to investigate a stealing incident. Upon arrival, they learned a customer’s purse was left behind and stolen by an employee. However, police say the employee was not on scene when officers arrived.

Investigators determined the employee had provided the business a false identity. Officers reviewed evidence, then determined the employee’s true identity. That employee had an outstanding warrant for homicide out of Colorado.

On Thursday, authorities tracked down the suspect at an undisclosed location and arrested them without incident.

“We are extremely proud of our officers and detectives. Branson police employees are true professionals and committed to providing excellent police service,” said Chief of Police Jeff Matthews.

Police say the investigation was quite different than a usual theft case, taking two days to find the out-of-state felon.

