Judge sentences Harrison, Ark. man to prison for transporting minor across state lines

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
A stock image of a judge's gavel.(Storyblocks)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Harrison, Ark. man to 16 years for transporting a minor over state lines.

According to court documents, in July 2020, Edgar Benjamin Davidson, 32, transported a minor, across state lines from Harrison to multiple states. Investigators say Davidson sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions. Davidson was arrested in November 2020 and pled guilty in March 2021.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Williams prosecuted the case for the United States.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

