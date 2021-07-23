Judge sentences Harrison, Ark. man to prison for transporting minor across state lines

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Harrison, Ark. man to 16 years for transporting a minor over state lines.

According to court documents, in July 2020, Edgar Benjamin Davidson, 32, transported a minor, across state lines from Harrison to multiple states. Investigators say Davidson sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions. Davidson was arrested in November 2020 and pled guilty in March 2021.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Williams prosecuted the case for the United States.

