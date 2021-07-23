Judge sentences man for randomly shooting 2 along Frisco Trail near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Springfield man to prison for the random shooting of a bicyclist and walker in Greene County in June of 2019.

A jury convicted Kwaim Stenson on assault charges for the shootings. He received two life sentences for each count.

The state pointed to surveillance video showing Stenson’s car following seconds behind the bicyclist and the glass from Stenson’s car mirror found at that scene. All three victims described an older model, white four-door car. When Stenson was stopped in Fair Play, an hour after the first shooting, investigators say he admitted he was coming from Greene County. Officers found ammunition in his car and spent shell casings on the floor that matched those at the two shooting scenes. They found a loaded handgun under the seat with four rounds left and gunshot residue on Stenson’s hands, although he was a convicted felon who should not have had a gun.

The defense argued none of the victims could positively identify Stenson and police never showed a lineup. One of the victims said the shooter was wearing a dark-colored shirt. Police arrested him wearing a white, plaid shirt. Stenson chose not to testify.

Stenson spoke out of turn, making comments throughout the trial, even during the state’s closing argument.

