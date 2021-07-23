Man from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Christopher McClain, 64, of Lincolnshire, Il. drowned Thursday night.

The patrol says McClain did a back flip off a high dive and didn’t resurface.

The Lake Ozark Fire Department, Mid-County Fire and Rescue and Rocky Mount Fire Department were also called to the 400 block of Sioux Road at 6:40 p.m. to help search for McClain.

