Man from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Christopher McClain, 64, of Lincolnshire, Il. drowned Thursday night.

The patrol says McClain did a back flip off a high dive and didn’t resurface.

The Lake Ozark Fire Department, Mid-County Fire and Rescue and Rocky Mount Fire Department were also called to the 400 block of Sioux Road at 6:40 p.m. to help search for McClain.

