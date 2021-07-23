Maries County Sheriff speaks out about having COVID-19, despite getting a vaccine

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff spoke out about his experience with COVID-19 on Facebook, despite getting a vaccine earlier this year.

Sheriff Chris Heitman just thought it was allergies.

”At first, the symptoms weren’t too bad,” said Heitman. “I had my vaccine. So I just actually thought I probably had some allergies going on.”

Out of an abundance of caution, he decided to get a COVID-19 test.

“I figured I’d better go ahead and get checked just to be safe and later that afternoon. My doctor called me and said my test came back positive, and here we are.”

Sheriff Heitman got his vaccine at the beginning of the year.

”One in February, and one in March. I did a Moderna vaccine,”

He described what he is feeling now as if he had the flu.

”Joint fatigue is probably the main issue. Obviously, I have congestion going on and mild sore throat at night. The other night, I did have some shortness of breath, but my doctor had me use an O2 analyzer, and that’s doing okay.”

The CDC says the COVID-19 vaccine reduces your risk of getting the virus and it does protect people from the different strains.

Sheriff Heitman is quarantining with his daughter at their home. He says with them being separated they are using different ways to communicate.

”She’s downstairs. We’ve stayed separated, which is a lot of yelling up and down the stairs to communicate our text messaging, playing video games on our phones back and forth,”

He said he does not regret getting the vaccine.

”Absolutely not. I think I’ll be honest, I believe, from the research and everything, and no one really knows for sure, but, I think my symptoms would be a lot worse than they are right now if I hadn’t had a vaccine.”

He started showing symptoms last weekend. He is currently working from home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.