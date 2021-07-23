Advertisement

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers

FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge...
FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court in Boston, in connection with a 2017 incident at a Boston restaurant. New York's attorney general Letitia James announced a $600,000 settlement with Batali and his former business partner Joseph Bastianich after investigators alleged a hostile work environment at their restaurants.(Source: David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office.

The probe looked into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees.

The money will be split among at least 20 former employees of B&B Hospitality and their Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa and the now-closed Del Posto, all of which Batali co-owned with Joseph Bastianich until March 2019.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement Friday.

Messages seeking comment were left for lawyers for Batali and Bastianich.

Both men’s signatures appeared on the settlement agreement, dated Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri state leaders have sent ambulance striker teams to Springfield and Greene County to...
Ambulance strike teams arrive to Springfield amid COVID-19 surge
Attorney General wants roofer to give refunds.
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Springfield roofing company following On Your Side Investigation
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri health leaders report 2,400+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 3,300+ cases
Officers arrested Thomas Earl Haynes, 45, of St. Cloud, Fla.
Police arrest man wanted for deadly shooting in downtown Springfield in February
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Fact Finders: Do COVID-19 vaccines harm your DNA?

Latest News

Highs in the 90s each day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat here for a while
Naomi Osaka climbs stairs to light the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony in the...
PICTURES: Tokyo Olympics begin with muted ceremony and empty stadium
PICTURES: Tokyo Olympics opens with fanfare, empty stadium
First Lady Jill Biden travels to Hawaii follow Tokyo visit
First Lady Jill Biden travels to Hawaii follow Tokyo visit
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse